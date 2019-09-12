Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has launched her Smart Works capsule collection.

The 38-year-old royal launched the fashion collection in London on Thursday (12.09.19), which was created to benefit her patronage Smart Works, a charity that helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews.

Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Prince Harry last year - arrived at the launch event wearing two items from the collection, designer Misha Nonoo's white button-down shirt and slim-fit tapered black trousers from Jigsaw.

Giving a speech at the launch, Meghan said: ''When I first moved to the UK it was incredibly important to me personally to be able to connect with people on the ground who were doing really important work. One of the places that I went to really early on was Smart Works.

''To be able to have one small project that has such big impact is something I'm really connected to. This is the kind of work that I've been doing for a really long time and to be able to do it here in my new home of the UK means quite a bit to me. It's also the same vein of work that my husband and I will continue doing, really strong community-based projects. And this is something we'll be excited to share more about next year when we launch our foundation, Sussex Royal, in 2020.''

The former actress - who has four-month-old son Archie with her spouse - has purchased all five items of the collection herself and is expected to wear some of them on her upcoming royal tour in Africa, where she will be joined by Prince Harry and their young son.

Alongside the shirt and trousers she wore to the event, the capsule also contains an elegant blazer from Jigsaw, a tote bag from John Lewis & Partners, and a classic dress from Marks & Spencer.

For every item in the collection bought online and in-store during the two-week sale period, one will be donated to Smart Works, which will allow customers to empower and support other women.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Meghan added: ''Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact.

''It was just last September that we launched the Together cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good.''