Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is ''still hurt'' after her father Thomas Markle slammed her in a recent interview.

The 37-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before getting married to Prince Harry earlier this year - hasn't spoken to her father for 10 weeks, as she is reportedly still devastated about his recent behaviour, including one interview he gave last month in which he claimed she would be ''nothing'' without him.

A source said: ''She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged the photos and continues to give paid interviews. The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan's dad, half-sister and half-brother.''

Before her wedding, Meghan's father was spotted colluding with the paparazzi to sell pictures of himself, and the recent interviews and scathing comments made by both Thomas and Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle are said to be deeply upsetting the former 'Suits' star.

Sources claim Meghan has been leaning on her husband, 33-year-old Prince Harry, during this difficult time, and has also been establishing a ''warm relationship'' with her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

The insider added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Meghan has established a particularly warm relationship with her father-in-law and Prince Charles adores his new daughter-in-law. He pulled out all the stops at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Meghan was grateful to him for showing such generosity and support when her father pulled out of the wedding last minute.''

Previously, Thomas had claimed his daughter had cut him off after joining the royal family, and had a ''sense of superiority''.

He fumed: ''I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.

''I was having my good years then, making good money, and could afford to give her the best, with a good school, good education, good home. She became the woman that she is today thanks to everything I did for her. And did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn't even speak to me now. How cold is that?''