Duchess Meghan has featured on a list of the biggest fashion faux pas of the decade.

The former 'Suits' actress has been criticised for appearing to wear shoes that are too big for her, including in the engagement photos she took with Prince Harry.

Lady GaGa's famous meat dress - which she wore to the 2010 Video Music Awards (VMAs) - featured on the list as well as Miley Cyrus' look at the 2015 MTV awards, which saw her barely cover her breasts in a custom Versace design.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian West received a mention for the Givenchy dress she wore whilst pregnant at the 2013 Met Gala, with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recently admitting it had left her feeling ''insecure''.

On a positive note, The Duchess of Cambridge, Rihanna and Dame Helen Mirren were all praised for their fashion, with over a quarter of those over 65 crediting the 'Queen' actress as their biggest style icon over the last decade.

Stuart McClure, Co-Founder of Love The Sales, who compiled the list, said: ''The Twentyteens have seen enormous upheaval in the fashion industry. Austerity at the start of the decade had people hunting designer fashion for a fairer price. The advance of 4G allowed mobile retail to flourish and people can now quickly grab bargains on the go while emulating the looks of their fashion icons. It's no surprise the queen of daytime TV Holly Willoughby and the new wave of young royals like HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and HRH The Duchess of Sussex have influenced our style choices. The young royals are now more accessible than ever - they support British designers and champion UK high street brands.''