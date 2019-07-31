Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is launching a high-street fashion collection for charity.

The 37-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 - is releasing a capsule line of work apparel to benefit one of her royal patronages, the charity Smart Works, which provides support for unemployed women.

And the former 'Suits' actress broke the news in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, entitled 'Forces for Change', that she guest-edited over seven-months.

Meghan - who has three-month-old son Archie with Harry - wrote: ''When you walk into a Smart Works space, you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes.

''Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.''

Meghan has teamed up with UK high-street department store's Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and fashion designer Misha Nonoo to create the much-anticipated collection set to launch later this year, and the duchess is using a ''one-for-one model'', which means for every one garment purchased, one will be donated to the charity Smart Works.

She added: ''To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe. Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together.''