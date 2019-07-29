Duchess Meghan has made history as the first-ever Guest Editor of British Vogue with the 'Forces for Change' September 2019 issue.

The 37-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 - has teamed up with the prestigious fashion title's Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enniful, to produce a magazine which focuses on the ''values, causes and people making impact in the world today''.

Instead of featuring herself, Meghan chose 15 inspirational women for the cover, including Adwoa Aboah, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek and Jameela Jamil.

Meghan said: ''These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today.

''Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light.

''I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages.''

The cover has also been specially designed so that when its held up to the face, readers can see their own face in the refection of the 16th box to be made to feel a part of the ''collective''.

Within the pages is an interview with Meghan conducted by her friend, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and a ''candid'' chat with her husband, The Duke of Sussex - with whom Meghan has two-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - and Dr. Jane Goodall.

Plus there are ''inspiration articles'' including one with actress Jameela.

Meghan described the process as ''rewarding, educational and inspiring''.

''To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover.

''Thank you for saying ''Yes!'' - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity. (sic)''