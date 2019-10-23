Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been ''naive'' about the pressures of royal life, according to her former agent.

Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne thinks the ex-'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - was ignorant to the pressures and scrutiny that comes with being a member of the British royal family.

Gina told MailOnline: ''She was naive. I still think that now.''

The Duchess and Gina actually had lunch hours before the actress' first date with Prince Harry in 2016.

Gina. 54 - who has not worked with Meghan since October 2017 - recalled the Duchess telling her about her planned date with the Prince.

She said: ''She whispered it so quietly I had to ask her to repeat it.

''I couldn't believe what I was hearing but I think she could barely believe it either. We were both extremely excited.''

But Gina - who is a director at a London-based talent agency - was quick to warn the former actress of the perils of dating royalty.

She shared: ''One day we were having lunch on the Strand in London and it was obvious it was getting very serious with Harry.

''I said, 'This is serious. This is the end of your normal life, the end of your privacy - everything.'

''But she just held up her hand and said: 'Stop. I don't want to hear any negativity. This is a happy time for us.'''

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently confessed that he and his brother Prince William have ''good days and bad days''.

The 35-year-old royal - who has a five-month-old son called Archie with his wife - played down rumours of a rift between the siblings, insisting they will ''always be there'' for each other.

He shared: ''We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.

''We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.''