Duchess Catherine will go against Cheryl Tweedy to be crowned Clas Ohlson's Celebrity Mum of the Year 2019.

The 37-year-old royal - who has Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, 10 months, with her husband Prince William - is set to go head to head against the 'Love Made Me Do It' singer, who is a proud mother to son Bear, 23 months.

British television presenter Holly Willoughby, a mother to Harry, nine, Belle, seven and Chester, four; mother-of-one Vogue Williams; Rochelle Humes, 29; and Giovanna Fletcher are also up for the award. Former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Sam Faiers - mother to Paul Jr. and Rosie - completes the line up alongside YouTube vloggers Louise Pentland, Roxanne Hoyle, and comedian Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie Ramsey.

Speaking about the partnership, Briony Samuel, UK Media Manager at Clas Ohlson said: ''The Clas Ohlson Celebrity Mum of the Year award is about commending the tough juggling act of balancing a career with all-important family time, not just for celebrity mums but for mums across the nation who do a fantastic job of being a parent. Here at Clas Ohlson we have been helping families to simplify life for over 100 years and parenthood is at the heart of our brand. Clas Ohlson was founded in Sweden by a father and family values have been at the core of what we do ever since, providing products to help in the home. Our partnership with Celebrity Mum of the Year reinforces our trademark as a family brand and one which supports the dedicated efforts of parents across the nation. We look forward to crowning your winner for this year!''

Voting for Clas Ohlson's Celebrity Mum of the Year 2019 is open now until March 13 at https://www.clasohlson.com/uk/c/celeb-mum-of-the-year.