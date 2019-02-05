Duchess Catherine shared a family photo with a group of London primary school children.

The Duchess of Cambridge - who was previously known as Kate Middleton before she married Prince William - visited Lavender Primary School in Enfield as part of Children's Mental Health Week on Tuesday afternoon (05.02.19) and showed them a photograph of her family because they ''make her feel happy''.

The 37-year-old royal attended the school as patron for Place2Be, a children's mental health charity, and during a game of show and tell, she showed them an autumnal picture of herself and her husband seated on a log alongside their three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, eight months, in the grounds of their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and explained how the photo made her feel ''very happy''.

Speaking to the children, Catherine said: ''I've got something. It's not very big. Do you want to see it?''

Kate pulled the treasured picture out of her bag and continued: ''This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy. And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family. And that makes me feel very happy.''

The royal then joined Year 6 pupils for a food diary activity, which assesses the links between food choices, mood and feelings, and was greeted by the school's choir in the playground.

Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter: ''The Duchess of Cambridge met parents at Lavender Primary to hear their stories of the various parenting challenges they face and how they have managed to keep them and their children healthy. #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek (sic)''