Duchess Catherine thinks Duchess Meghan's pregnancy is ''really special''.

The 36-year-old royal is excited that her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Prince Harry are expecting their first child together and she's looking forward to seeing the tot play with her and husband Prince William's three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and seven-month-old Prince Louis.

Asked if she's excited about Meghan's pregnancy, she told a well-wisher in Leicester: ''Yeah, absolutely. It's such a special time to have little kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte and Louis! It's really special.''

Catherine also revealed her brood are feeling ''excited'' about the festive season and admitted their Christmas preparations are well and truly underway.

In a video posted to Instagram by one of the people Catherine met in the crowd, she said: ''They're doing well, they're getting so excited for Christmas time.'' She added, ''They've started all their Christmas songs and Christmas trees are going up and all that.

''And Louis is getting bigger. It's been seven months now - I can't believe it., he's a big boy.''

The duchess used her visit to Leicester University with her husband to reminisce about their own student days at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they first met.

In the Instagram clip, she said: ''... Fond memories of our time at university together, so it's always nice. It's just weird being back again... We'd just like to be students again.''

During their visit to the UK city, Catherine and William took time to remember Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four others who died when their helicopter crashed outside the club's King Power stadium last month.

The prince, a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, revealed he had known the Thai businessman for several years and had flown with the craft's pilot, Eric Swaffer - who also passed away - just a few months before.

Catherine left a bouquet of flowers at the crash site and a card of condolence, which read: ''To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.''