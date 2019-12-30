Duchess Catherine lamented over her Christmas Day fashion regret.

Karen Anvil, who met the Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Charlotte, on Christmas Day (25.12.19) after the annual church service at Sandringham and revealed how they discussed how the Duchess felt she made a mistake with her choice of coat as she was far too hot during the walkabout.

She said: ''Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said, 'I really shouldn't have worn this.' I'm there talking to Charlotte about dolls and my daughter's talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn't fake it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public.''

And Karen has praised Duchess Catherine and her husband Prince William - who have Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 20 months, together - for raising their kids ''well'' and praised the kids for not being ''uptight''

She shared to the Metro.co.uk: ''She was a beautiful, lovely princess. She's just so much fun. She's definitely got a little cheeky side. [I gave her a doll and] I said, 'Would you like her?', she stood up on her tiptoes and looked down and she nodded her head really quickly. She was holding on to her mum and everyone burst out laughing, she was just so cute and so polite. You can tell they were raised well. They're not stuffy, they're not uptight. They've got fantastic parents, their parents have been all about talking to the public and they are very empathetic.''