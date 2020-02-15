Duchess Catherine has opened up about her parenting style in a new podcast interview.

The 38-year-old royal - who has children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and Prince Louis, 22 months, with husband Prince William, 37 - gave a rare interview to the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast' about motherhood.

Speaking to podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Catherine spoke about her own childhood, saying: ''Those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.''

Catherine also revealed she is passionate about spending time outdoors with her kids, saying: ''As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental well being and laying [developmental] foundations. It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this'. And actually, it's so simple.''

Giovanna admitted she was surprised by how open Catherine was, explaining: ''I don't think I expected to hear any of it. I love hearing her very honest answers, how articulate and intelligent she is about early years and how playful she is as well when she's talking about her own kids.

''It's a very unique position to be in when raising kids. The grassroots of it is we are all doing the same thing, we're all having sleepless nights, going through potty training or whatever it is and I think having the Duchess on really highlights that.''

Catherine and Giovanna met in Birmingham at the launch of the royal's survey ''5 Big Questions on the Under Fives'' and recorded the podcast a few days later after visiting a nursery in London.