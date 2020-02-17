Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has ''quietly picked up steam'' over recent months.

The 38-year-old royal - who has kids Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 21-month-old Prince Louis - has become more fulfilled by her work since launching the Early Years project, according to royal commentator Omid Scobie.

He explained to the 'Heirpod' podcast: ''I think there had been times where it felt like she wasn't doing a lot ... and we're now at a point where I think she's really realising the impact that she can have when using her platform wisely.''

The Duchess has recently travelled across the UK as part of her Early Years work, which strives to create the best foundations for children to thrive.

And the Duchess is now said to feel increasingly confident about her role.

Omid said: ''Kate really step out into a more confident role, we've seen her quietly, over the recent months, pick up a little bit of steam.

''And this work with the Early Years, which is a lifelong project for her, she plans to continue with this at least for the next decade. Focusing on the impact of childhood experiences and parent's perspective, child's perceptive, and carer's perspective, it's really something important for her.''

Meanwhile, Duchess Catherine recently revealed she is determined to appreciate the simple things in life.

The Duchess - who married Prince William in 2011 - shared: ''I think the things that really resonate with me most is the simple things.

''I see that even now with my own children, is actually ... life now is so busy, so distracting, and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

''I remember that from my childhood - doing the simple things, going for walks together - and that's really what I try to do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures as a parent.''