Duchess Catherine felt ''isolated'' after the birth of her first child.

The Duchess of Cambridge was living with her husband Prince William in Anglesey when they welcomed their son Prince George, six, and wishes she had the support of a children's centre.

Speaking whilst visiting the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Wales, she said: ''It's nice to be back in Wales. I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I'd just had George - William was still working with search and rescue - and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So if only I had had a centre like this.''

During her visit, Duchess Catherine - who also has Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 20 months, with the Duke of Cambridge - also spoke about the ''Five Big Questions'' survey, which wants to help encourage a bigger conversation on early childhood, giving people across the UK a chance to share their views on bringing up the next generation.

The mother of three added: ''Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.''