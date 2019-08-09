Duchess Catherine was disqualified from a boat race on Thursday (08.08.19).

The 37-year-old royal captained a team in the inaugural regatta The King's Cup on the Isle of Wight but was left disappointed after her team placed seventh in the first race and was disqualified from the second event.

Catherine's team was disqualified after failing to return to the starting line when they began the race too early and they placed last overall in the competition.

However, the duchess was a good sport and laughed happily when she was presented with the wooden spoon, which is traditionally given to the losing team.

Prince William's team placed third overall, while the team led by adventurer Bear Grylls was victorious.

The regatta was held in support of the couple's charitable causes and each boat taking part represented one of eight charities supported by Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

Kate was competing on behalf of the Royal Foundation and was joined by comedian John Bishop for Action on Addiction, children's TV presenter Katie Thistleton for Place2Be, and British Olympic rower Helen Glover for the Anna Freud Centre.

William was racing on behalf of Child Bereavement UK, and his charities, Centrepoint, London's Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary campaign, and Tusk were represented by Fara Williams, historian Dan Snow, and Grylls respectively.

Before the event, a message on The King's Cup website revealed the charities being represented.

The message said: ''The eight boats taking part in The King's Cup will each represent one of the charities that are being supported this year by Their Royal Highnesses. These include Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London's Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk - four causes of which The Duke is Patron. The Duchess will support four of her patronages: Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation in connection with Her Royal Highness's longstanding work on Early Years.

''The Duke and Duchess are strong advocates for sport, and have undertaken work both in the UK and overseas to highlight the positive impact that sport can have on the individual and within local communities. The Duchess in particular champions how the benefits of sport, nature and the outdoors can impact childhood development, and lead to improved physical and mental wellbeing for all. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King's Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support.''

Catherine and William, 37, were supported at the event by their children George, six and Charlotte, four, although there was no sign of Louis, 15 months.

The children were cared for by their grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, while their parents competed.