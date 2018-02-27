Duchess Catherine has been appointed patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Nursing Now campaign.

The 36-year-old royal - who is expecting her third child - attended the RCOG in Marylebone, central London, on Tuesday (27.02.18) to learn more about the college's training programmes for doctors and the support global health work.

Professor Lesley Regan, the president of the RCOG, said in a statement: ''We are very grateful to Her Royal Highness whose support will help to raise our profile as a medical charity that champions the provision of high quality women's healthcare at home and beyond.

''We know that maternal health and mental wellbeing is an issue close to the duchess's heart, as a young mother herself.

''We hope that this new relationship will build on our work to improve healthcare for women everywhere, and ensure that women's views on the care they receive are at the heart of everything we do.''

During the royal engagement, Catherine was reunited with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, a midwife who helped deliver her and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte, who is now two years old.

As she left, the duchess thanked Lesley and said: ''It was so great to see Jacqui as well.''

Later on in the day, Catherine - who also has son Prince George, four, with William - visited Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust to launch the Nursing Now campaign, which aims to ''raise the profile'' of nursing worldwide.

The duchess met highly-specialised nurses who care for children who need help breathing.

This comes a month after Catherine attended a meeting with community nurses, midwives, and health visitors last month to speak about the pressures put on new mothers.