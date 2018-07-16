Duchess Catherine and Duchess Meghan are ''closer than ever.''

The 36-year-old former actress only joined the royal family two months ago when she married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, but she's seemingly settled in well as she and her sister-in-law - who is married to Prince William - have been bonding over their shared interest in their Royal Foundation work.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The sisters-in-law are closer than ever.''

Catherine, 36, does a lot of charity work for mental health organisations and sports alongside William and Harry and now Meghan - who was known by her maiden name Markle before she married the flame-haired prince - is keep to follow suit.

An insider explained: ''Meghan is set to announce her first patronage imminently.''

But while Meghan is happy to throw herself into her new royal duties, her father Thomas Markle - who was unable to attend the wedding because he had to undergo surgery on his heart in the US - is convinced she's really unhappy and stressed.

The retired lighting director - who hasn't seen Meghan since before she got married - said recently: ''My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure.''

Thomas has regularly accused Meghan of trying to ''freeze him out'' of her life.

He explained: ''If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land -- I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it. I don't care whether she is p***** off at me or not. I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self.''