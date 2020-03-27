Duchess Camilla has sent a message of support to domestic abuse victims amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Duchess of Cornwall used her and Prince Charles' Clarence House Instagram account to reach out to those in lockdown with abusive partners or family members and shared the numbers for helplines for victims.

She wrote: ''This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place.

''I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you.

''If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone. Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic abuse charities. Please stay safe and get help.''

Following her statement, Camilla advised those in immediate danger to ''call 999 and ask for the police'' and she also shared the numbers for some 24 hour helplines for those not in immediate danger.

Camilla, 72, is a passionate advocate for ending domestic violence and previously revealed that some of her own friends have been victims.

Speaking in February, she said: ''It affects everybody. It doesn't matter who you are. That would be my message to people: whoever you are, wherever you are from, there are organizations that can help you. Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about your experiences. They will help.''