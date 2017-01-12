Dua Lipa's debut album has been delayed by four months.

The 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' hitmaker has decided to move the date from February 10 to June 2 as she admits she is a ''perfectionist'' and has some new songs and mystery collaborations, which are ''in the works'', and are deserving of a spot on the record.

And the 21-year-old pop beauty has also teased that she has ''exciting announcements'' coming later this month.

In a post on her Facebook page, she wrote: ''Hey my loves,

Quick update for you all - *deep breath* - my album release date has moved back a bit to June 2nd, to fit in some new songs and exciting collaborations that are in the works.

I'm so sorry it's moving and I promise it will ABSOLUTELY be with you on June 2nd.

I'm a perfectionist and want to deliver you the best album I can.

I have some more exciting announcements this month. all will be revealed soon !

Thanks so much for all your patience and I can't wait for you to hear the album. Xx (sic)''

Dua - who recently won the Public Choice Award at 2017 European Border Breakers Awards (the EBBA) - has worked with various collaborators on her eagerly-anticipated album including Stephen 'KOZ' Kozmeniuk, who is famed for his work with Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar.

And Emile Haynie [Lana Del Rey and FKA Twigs] and Nineteen85, who co-produced Drake's critically-acclaimed LP 'Views'.

The forthcoming record was made across the globe in Toronto, Los Angeles, London and New York.

Dua recently admitted she is ''scared'' of putting herself out there on the album because she wants to come across as ''authentic''.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer recently featured in a documentary called 'See in Blue' - produced by The FADER and YouTube Music - in which she admitted: ''I'm scared because at the end of the day this represents me and no one else. I know it's a weird concept, but it's like I just want it to be 100 percent authentic and 100 percent real.''