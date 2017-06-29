DSquared2 designers have custom-made Luis Fonsi's 'Love and Dance' World tour wardrobe.

The 52-year-old twin brothers - who founded the fashion house just over 10 years ago in 1996 - have teamed up with the 39-year-old Puerto Rican singer and have designed exclusive garments for the musician to wear when he takes to the stage during his string of concerts, which will start on Saturday (01.07.17).

And the duo are honoured to work with the 'Despacito' hitmaker because they ''love'' his energy and find the vocalist ''totally engaging''.

Speaking to WWD.com about their collaboration with the star, Dean said: ''We love his energy. His music and charisma are totally engaging.''

The pair are desperate to see the vocalist perform his recent release, which features Daddy Yankee, because they ''cannot stop'' dancing when they hear the song.

Dan said: ''The 'Despacito' song is a true phenomenon and when we listen to it, we cannot stop [dancing]. Positive Vibes, hot rhythm.''

Not only are Dean and Dan eager to watch Luis sing their favourite hit, but they are also desperate to see him adorn their customised creations.

He added: ''We can't wait to see him in Dsquared2 performing on the stage.''

Dean and Dan are not the only ones who are a huge supporter of Luis, as he too is a ''longtime fan'' of the brother's, as well as their designs, and he is ''extremely happy'' he will be wearing their masterpieces on tour.

He said: ''I've been a long time fan of Dean and Dan's designs. To have the opportunity to collaborate with Dsquared2 for my 'Love + Dance World Tour,' it's exciting! I'm extremely happy and officially ready to get on the road to perform my brand new show.''