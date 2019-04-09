Drew Goddard is set to write and potentially direct a 'Sabrina' movie.

The 'Martian' scribe - who recently wrote, directed and produced 'Bad Times at the El Royale' - will pen the screenplay and has been eyed to helm the adaptation of Nick Drnaso's Drawn & Quarterly graphic novel, which became the first in its genre to make the long list for the Man Booker Prize.

RT Features' Rodrigo Teixeira and New Regency's Arnon Milchan are producing while New Regency will finance the project.

The 2018 graphic novel follows a grieving man who moves in with his friend - an Air Force surveillance expert agent suffering after a failed marriage - after his partner, Sabrina goes missing.

When video of Sabrina's disappearance is anonymously sent to news outlets and goes viral the two men are targeted by vitriolic conspiracy theorists that ''threaten their sense of the truth and their faith in each other''.

Drew, 44, received an Academy Award nomination for his adapted screenplay for 'The Martian' which followed Mark Watney (Matt Damon) as he is left behind by his fellow astronaut on the planet mars as he was presumed dead after a fierce storm.

The stranded visitor must utilise his wits and spirit to find a way to survive on the hostile planet while back on Earth, members of NASA and a team of international scientists work to bring him home, while his crew mates hatch their own plan for a daring rescue mission.

The filmmaker also helmed the pilot and serves as an executive producer of the hit NBC comedy series 'The Good Place', starring Kristen Bell, which follows a group of humans as they navigate their way through the afterlife.