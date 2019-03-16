Dream Kardashian threw a birthday party for her father Rob.

The two-year-old helped plan a celebration for her dad Rob Kardashian as he celebrated his 32nd birthday with family and friends on Saturday (16.03.19).

Khloe Kardashian, Rob's sister, wrote on Instagram: ''Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy. Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate! ... Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and EVERYTHING. (sic)''

Dream's parents Rob and Blac Chyna previously insisted they would be putting aside their differences to focus on their daughter and are ''actively co-parenting''.

He wrote on his official Twitter account: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

Whilst Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''

The comments came just a few weeks after reports surfaced that Rob was ''mad'' at Chyna after she jetted off to Hawaii whilst she was meant to have custody of Dream.

A source said at the time: ''Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii. Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer. Rob doesn't want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii. This is what he is mad about. She needs to tell him when she won't be in LA so Rob can keep Dream longer. Rob is getting his lawyer involved.''