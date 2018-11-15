Dream Kardashian had a fairy-themed second birthday party.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl turned two on November 10, and members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, including sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, came together on Wednesday (14.11.18) for the celebration at one of their homes, which was decorated with a blue and pink theme, with a giant teepee, blue birthday cake and many more sweet treats, such as upside down pink ice cream cones.

Dream was dressed in a baby blue tutu-style fairy dress with pretty flowers in her hair and around her waist, to match her favourite Powerpuff Girl, Bubbles.

Sharing a sweet selfie with her niece, who was holding onto a Bubbles lollipop, Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Happy birthday Dreamy girl.''

Among the many presents, was a mini glittery blue kids Bentley car.

There was also entertainment in the form of two fairy godmothers, a dream come true for the little Kardashian.

Kris Jenner led the birthday tributes to Dream on her actual birthday last week.

Alongside a photograph of Dream, the family matriarch wrote: ''Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!! You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly... what a special blessing you are my precious girl.. I LOVE YOU [love heart emojis] May you always have bubbles!! [love heart emojis] #happybirthdaydream #dreamgirl #dreamy (sic)''

Kim - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - published a picture of herself holding her niece, and captioned the snap: ''My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We've come a long way since this pic lol! I love our snuggles. Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!! (sic)''

Chyna - who split from Rob in acrimonious circumstances in 2017 - added to her profile: ''To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you. I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your ''Dreams''. As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy [love heart emoji] (sic)''

Rob and Chyna are currently involved in a legal battle concerning the amount of child support the sock designer pays his ex-partner.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously asked to reduce his $20,000 per month payments for their little girl as he ''can no longer afford these orders'', and new court documents claimed he was forced to sell half of his sock brand Arthur George to his mother in order to make ends meet.

According to the documents, which were obtained by The Blast, Rob blames 30-year-old Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - for pushing him to ''eliminate'' his presence on social media after she had a restraining order put on him when he went on a tirade against her last year, as he claims it has cost him a large part of the company's success.