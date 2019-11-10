Dream Kardashian celebrated her third birthday with her famous cousins.

The little girl was joined by her father Rob Kardashian as well as her aunties Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West and their respective children, True, and Kim's youngest kids Chicago and Psalm.

The event was documented on social media and Dream - who wore an adorable pink dress - was overjoyed with her Trolls-themed birthday cake.

Even Rob was spotted in the videos posted online, proving further the claims that he wants to be ''out and about'' following his lifestyle changes.

A source said: ''Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier. Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about ... He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends. Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.''

But the source says it hasn't been easy for Rob to get to where he is now, after he first began gaining weight in 2016.

The insider added: ''Rob has been having ups and downs for years. It's been a sad situation, mostly because he disconnects from the world because he doesn't feel well mentally. His weight gain has long been a struggle. It makes him miserable. A few years ago, he got to the point where he had gained too much weight for it to easily come off. It takes a lot of work and effort to get all that weight off. And it's been a huge, mental challenge for him ... He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time.''