Dr. Jan Adams - who gave Kanye West's mother Donda a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction just a day before her death - has declined Kanye's offer to put him on the cover of his new album
Dr. Jan Adams has declined Kanye West's offer to put him on the front of his new album.
The surgeon - who gave Kanye's mother Donda a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction just a day before her death - has penned an open letter to the rapper after he claimed he wanted to use a picture of the health professional on the cover of his LP.
Dr. Adams asked Kanye to ''cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work,'' and whilst he did not want to seem ''ungrateful'' about the gesture, he felt it was ''inappropriate to drag the negativity of the past with it''.
He shared: ''Perhaps you should put your cousin's picture on your next album. Don't put my picture out there and claim you are about love. Love deals with the truth ... If you want to heal, first call out the people in your own camp who knew better and persisted with the charade in order to hide their own guilt.''
In the letter, which was obtained by The Blast, Dr. Adams also reminded the star about the official coroner's report on Donda's death, which pointed out how Kanye's cousin Stephan Scoggins was supposed to be the primary caregiver but left her on her own because she ''had appeared to be better''.
Kanye previously took to Twitter to say he wants to ''forgive and stop hating'' his late mother's surgeon.
In a text exchange with a friend that he shared on Twitter, Kanye wrote: ''This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery. Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating (sic)''
Adams was found to not be responsible for Donda's death as the autopsy revealed she passed away from a pre-existing coronary artery disease. However, post-operation factors such as pain control medication and her chest being bandaged tightly, which could have affected her breathing, were also mentioned.
