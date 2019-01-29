Donae'O thinks ''communication'' is the key to a lasting romance.

The 33-year-old singer - whose real name is Ian Greenidge - believes the most romantic thing to do for a partner is to simply ''ask a lot of questions'' and communicate, because he says people will open up if they have someone who is willing to listen.

Speaking in an interview for Chicken Shop Date's Hot Sauce Tour powered by VOXI, Donae'O said: ''Top romance tips? Ask a lot of questions. Nine times out of 10, the person tells you what they want if you listen. So when it comes to romance, communication is actually the best thing you can do. So you can start from there.''

And the 'Chalice' singer insists using music to ''woo a woman'' is also a surefire way to success, as he says he ''always'' writes love songs to send to his special lady.

He added: ''Have I ever used music to woo a woman? Yes! I always use music to woo women, I write love songs all day every day, and then I'll send it to the girl I've written the song about.''

But one thing Donae'O won't do is turn to dating apps.

He said: ''When it comes to dating apps, I mean ... I'm quite comfortable speaking to women in person, so I don't really need to do that.''

The 'Party Hard' musician was speaking ahead of taking part in the first episode of Chicken Shop Date's Hot Sauce Tour powered by VOXI, which sees YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg - who created the Chicken Shop Date phenomenon - on a mission to put on a UK tour and find love at the same time by using VOXI's Endless Social Media.

The Hot Sauce Tour is supported by three live music gigs across the UK, and the series is set to showcase some amazing UK talent.

You can watch Donae'O's episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF7TdQs0KXg