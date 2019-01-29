Donae'O thinks ''communication'' is the key to a lasting romance, as he believes the most romantic thing to do for a partner is to simply ''ask a lot of questions''.
Donae'O thinks ''communication'' is the key to a lasting romance.
The 33-year-old singer - whose real name is Ian Greenidge - believes the most romantic thing to do for a partner is to simply ''ask a lot of questions'' and communicate, because he says people will open up if they have someone who is willing to listen.
Speaking in an interview for Chicken Shop Date's Hot Sauce Tour powered by VOXI, Donae'O said: ''Top romance tips? Ask a lot of questions. Nine times out of 10, the person tells you what they want if you listen. So when it comes to romance, communication is actually the best thing you can do. So you can start from there.''
And the 'Chalice' singer insists using music to ''woo a woman'' is also a surefire way to success, as he says he ''always'' writes love songs to send to his special lady.
He added: ''Have I ever used music to woo a woman? Yes! I always use music to woo women, I write love songs all day every day, and then I'll send it to the girl I've written the song about.''
But one thing Donae'O won't do is turn to dating apps.
He said: ''When it comes to dating apps, I mean ... I'm quite comfortable speaking to women in person, so I don't really need to do that.''
The 'Party Hard' musician was speaking ahead of taking part in the first episode of Chicken Shop Date's Hot Sauce Tour powered by VOXI, which sees YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg - who created the Chicken Shop Date phenomenon - on a mission to put on a UK tour and find love at the same time by using VOXI's Endless Social Media.
The Hot Sauce Tour is supported by three live music gigs across the UK, and the series is set to showcase some amazing UK talent.
You can watch Donae'O's episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF7TdQs0KXg
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant'.
Currently nominated for British Breakthrough Act at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Mabel has arrived with a new video for her single 'Don't Call Me Up'.
Set to embark on their UK-wide your this February, London band Another Sky unveil another artistic video. This time it's for their song 'Apple Tree'.
5 Seconds Of Summer have teamed up with Julia Michaels for a brand new version of their song 'Lie To Me'.
London rapper Fredo is set to drop his debut studio album 'Third Avenue' later this year and now unveils new promotional single 'Survival of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.