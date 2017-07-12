Designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce worry about what will happen to their fashion company when they die.
Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce worry about what will happen to their company when they die.
The Italian fashion designers are proud that they have managed to maintain a personal relationship with clients and have not sold Dolce & Gabbana to a large business group but they are apprehensive about what will become of the company when they are no longer around.
Stefano told the Financial Times: ''We don't even know what's going to happen in the next two hours, or this afternoon. For sure, though, I try to think about the future, because, for sure, we will die. But I don't want to sell our label to a big company. When we die, it's finished.
''We won't close. The idea is not to close, but the idea is to renovate, to become a classic label. Imagine if we were to die and the house took in a new designer? What would they do? We worked for a lot of years to make this dream.''
The pair also claimed that they are the last of the ''real fashion designers with a home''.
Stefano added: ''Think about it. There are no more real fashion designers with a home. Think of a designer with his own brand and there is nobody. There is Mr Armani, and there is Dolce and Gabbana.
''All the other brands are coming from a big group. The famous designers of the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s ... They are dead. The trick with Dolce & Gabbana is that we are alive. We are here to tell our story. Season by season, year by year.''
Coldplay dedicated a song to a dead fan at their Dublin concert on Saturday (08.07.17).
The actor is said to have done a spectacular U-turn.
Coldplay dedicated a song to a dead fan at their Dublin concert on Saturday (08.07.17).
The actor is said to have done a spectacular U-turn.