Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce worry about what will happen to their company when they die.

The Italian fashion designers are proud that they have managed to maintain a personal relationship with clients and have not sold Dolce & Gabbana to a large business group but they are apprehensive about what will become of the company when they are no longer around.

Stefano told the Financial Times: ''We don't even know what's going to happen in the next two hours, or this afternoon. For sure, though, I try to think about the future, because, for sure, we will die. But I don't want to sell our label to a big company. When we die, it's finished.

''We won't close. The idea is not to close, but the idea is to renovate, to become a classic label. Imagine if we were to die and the house took in a new designer? What would they do? We worked for a lot of years to make this dream.''

The pair also claimed that they are the last of the ''real fashion designers with a home''.

Stefano added: ''Think about it. There are no more real fashion designers with a home. Think of a designer with his own brand and there is nobody. There is Mr Armani, and there is Dolce and Gabbana.

''All the other brands are coming from a big group. The famous designers of the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s ... They are dead. The trick with Dolce & Gabbana is that we are alive. We are here to tell our story. Season by season, year by year.''