'Doctor Strange' creator Jon Spaihts would be ''delighted'' to write a sequel.

The 66-year-old screenwriter worked on the money-spinning Marvel movie, which is based on neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer Stephen Strange, and has confirmed he wants to be involved with a 'Doctor Strange' sequel.

Asked about the possibility of a sequel, Jon told The Playlist: ''I think Marvel would certainly be very receptive. Everything in Hollywood is a function of schedules, so it would be a matter of that thing coming around at a time when I can make some availability and everybody else's timetables work out.

''I imagine they would be receptive to collaborating again, and I would certainly be delighted to get back for the workshop.''

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead in 'Doctor Strange' and stars alongside Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams.

When asked what he would like to see in Strange's world in the upcoming movies, he replied: ''In different comic lines we've explored different threads. There's so many ways to talk about sorcery. I'd want to look at one of those.

''But it's really about matchmaking a school of magic with a villain, an antagonist, and there's a few amazing ones that I'd love to see him meet. That's what it would be about.''

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that 'Doctor Strange' is Marvel's biggest solo movie.

The superhero film - which features Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role - has grossed more than $616 million worldwide, surpassing the $585 million made by 'Iron Man' in 2008, to become the studio's highest-grossing solo character debut motion picture of all time.