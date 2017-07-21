Noah Hawley has confirmed a Doctor Doom movie is in the works, and he is thought to have an eye on directing the project.
A Doctor Doom film is in the works.
Showrunner Noah Hawley has confirmed he is working on a standalone movie for Fox about the 'Fantastic Four' villain, who is the alter-ego of scientific genius Victor Van Doom.
Speaking on the panel for FX show 'Legion' - of which Hawley is the creator - at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (20.07.17), he said: ''Two words. Doctor. Doom.''
Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Hawley has an eye on directing the project.
Doctor Doom is the traditional enemy of the Fantastic Four but he has also gone up against the Avengers, and specifically Marvel Universe characters Iron Man and Black Panther in the past.
He is a sorcerer but also knows a thing or two about inventing, wears a metal mask to hide his disfigured face caused by an industrial accident, and is the ruler of fictional country Latveria.
The third and latest 'Fantastic Four' movie was released in 2015 starring Toby Kebbell as Doctor Doom, alongside the likes of Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.
Julian McMahon played Doom in the 2005 original 'Fantastic Four' and he reprised the role two years later in 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer'.
Fox have the rights to the characters, who were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.
