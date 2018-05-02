The DMA's performed a brand new version of their song 'Dawning' as they rocked the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Tuesday night (01.05.18).

The Australian three-piece rock band - Johnny Took, Tommy O'Dell and Matt Mason - released their second album 'For Now' last Friday (27.04.18) and they treated a packed out audience at the venue to tracks to a host of tracks from the acclaimed LP.

The band surprised their fans by playing 'Dawning' twice with the second rendition being a tweaked extended version of the tune which prompted a mass sing-along from a rambunctious crowd.

Other highlights from the record included 'In the Air', 'Emily Whyte' and new single 'Break Me', whilst hit ballad 'Delete' - taken from their first album 'Hills End' - drew huge cheers and featured beautiful vocal harmonies between singer Tommy and guitarist Matt.

The band briefly left the stage but after their fans chanted for more music they returned for a three-track encore of 'Play It Out', 'In the Moment' and 'Lay Down'.

The DMA's incredible gig comes just days after their new album received a glowing recommendation from Liam Gallagher - whose former band Oasis has been cited as a major influence by the trio on their songs.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker posted on Twitter: ''Just heard the new DMA's record 1 world BIBLICAL as you were LG x [sic]''

Talking about the recommendation exclusively to BANG Showbiz, guitarist Johnny said: ''Its cool. Growing up listening to guitar music and popular guitar music, he's been there and done it, he's been at the top of it. It's good to get a thumbs up from your peers, it's pretty damn cool and it will help us sell a few more tickets, you know.''

DMA's O2 Forum Kentish Town setlist:

Feels Like 37

For Now

Melbourne

Timeless

In the Air

Warsaw

Time and Money

Break Me

Step Up the Morphine

Delete

Do I Need You Now?

Dawning

Emily Whyte

Encore:

Play It Out

In the Moment

Lay Down