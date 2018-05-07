DMA's Johnny Took says Noel Gallagher is right to bring up the importance of songwriting.

The 'Delete' rocker - who co-writes the indie trio's songs with his bandmates - has no hard feelings towards the 'Some Might Say' songwriter after he said he was going to ''watch them [DMA's] from side of stage and boo them'' in 2015, and says he admires Noel for bringing up the fact he penned the majority of Oasis songs, much to the annoyance of his older sibling and former bandmate Liam.

Johnny exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''He is a songwriter, he is the f***ing songwriter, you don't mess with him.

''I am a fan of anyone who is writing original music.

''I would say songwriting is the core of the music industry and I think people forget about that and focus on other things.

''At the end of the day a band doesn't get anywhere unless they've got songs.''

Johnny - who is joined by Tommy O'Dell and Matt Mason in the group - says that he thinks the 50-year-old rocker was ''joking'' when he said he was going to ''boo them off stage'' as he still hasn't done it.

He recalled: ''Someone told him that we sound like Oasis and I don't think he'd even heard us play.

''He jokingly said, 'Oh they sound like Oasis, I am going to have to boo them off stage.' I thought it was pretty cool.''

Liam recently gave DMA's a glowing recommendation on their LP 'For Now'.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker posted on Twitter: ''Just heard the new DMA's record 1 world BIBLICAL as you were LG x [sic]''

Reacting, Johnny said: ''It's cool. Growing up listening to guitar music and popular guitar music, he's been there and done it, he's been at the top of it. It's good to get a thumbs up from your peers, it's pretty damn cool and it will help us sell a few more tickets, you know.''

'For Now' is out now.