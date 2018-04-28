DMA's hope Liam Gallagher's backing will help them sell more tickets to their shows.

The Australian rockers released their new album 'For Now' on Friday (26.04.18), and ahead of it coming out the former Oasis star tweeted his support, writing: ''Just heard the new DMA'S record 1 world BIBLICAL as you were LG x (sic)''.

Ever since the 'Delete' hitmakers have been inundated with tweets, and band member Jimmy Tooks says that doesn't happen so much when they are back home in Sydney.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''It's cool.

''Growing up listening to guitar music and popular guitar music, he's [Liam] been there and done it, he's been at the top of it.

''It's good to get a thumbs up from your peers, it's pretty damn cool and it will help us sell a few more tickets, you know.''

It certainly has worked, as the band have sold the most amount of tickets ever to their gig at Manchester Academy tonight (28.04.18).

On their social media exploding in the UK, Jimmy added: ''Our Twitter is not very big in Australia and when we come over here it just goes off.

''Most of the messages we've received have been pretty positive.''

Jimmy - who is joined by childhood friends Matt Mason and Tommy O'Dell in the trio - co-writes the band's songs and hinted that penning a song for Liam's second solo album - the follow-up to last year's chart-topping 'As You Were' - could be ''on the cards''.

He said: ''We love writing songs, we never stop writing songs.

''We had a beer with him last year and maybe we could get something on the cards, it could be on the cards if we get the right song.

''If the timing works out then that could be something cool.''

Jimmy says comparisons to Oasis and Britpop groups like The Stone Roses don't bother him, though his influences extend to the likes of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

He said: ''We try and make lots of influences and I think we were a bit naive to Britpop culture and we didn't realise how big it was being from Sydney.

''We just like writing pop music and we don't overthink it too much.''

DMA's 'For Now' is out now.