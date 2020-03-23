DMA's have delayed the release of their album, 'The Glow', due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Delete' rockers - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took - have decided to push back their third record, which was due out on April 24 to July 10, although they teased that they will have other new music on the way for their fans.

The band tweeted: ''Our new album 'THE GLOW' will now be released on July 10. Due to everything that's going on, we have had to postpone its release. All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay the release, we will have new music for you soon - stay safe x (sic)''

The Australian three-piece count pal Liam Gallagher and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson as fans.

The former Oasis frontman gave DMA's a glowing recommendation on their last LP, 'For Now', in 2018.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker posted on Twitter: ''Just heard the new DMA's record 1 world BIBLICAL as you were LG x [sic]''

Reacting, Johnny told BANG Showbiz at the time: ''It's cool. Growing up listening to guitar music and popular guitar music, he's been there and done it, he's been at the top of it.

''It's good to get a thumbs up from your peers, it's pretty damn cool and it will help us sell a few more tickets, you know.''

Louis - who is also an Oasis and Liam mega-fan - tweeted: ''Also the new Dma's album is f***ing great! Love it (sic)''

'The Glow' features the singles 'Silver' and 'Life Is a Game of Changing'.