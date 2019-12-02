DJ Spoony is to perform as part of the Kew the Music summer shows in July 2020.
DJ Spoony is to perform as part of the Kew the Music summer shows.
The godfather of garage will bring DJ Spoony presents Garage Classical to the iconic Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew for a special show on July 11, 2020.
Of his headlining show, DJ Spoony said: ''The challenge for Garage Classical is to keep on raising the bar, raising the roof. Well I'm so happy to say it's going to be impossible to do the latter at our next show as Garage Classical goes open air at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
''Expect another majestic performance from the Garage Classical crew. Ignition Orchestra are ready, Katie Chatburn is ready and I cannot wait.''
DJ Spoony is also expected to bring some surprise guests with him too for what promises to be an exciting night of live music.
Garage Classical started off in 2017 with DJ Spoony and composer Katie Chatburn. A number of successful live shows in the UK led for the duo to bring garage and classical musical fusion to the mainstream.
Packed full of re-imagined classics such as 'Flowers', '21 Seconds' and 'Sweet Like Chocolate', Garage Classical features vocals from iconic artists such as Sugababes, Paloma Faith, Lily Allen, Emeli Sandé, Raleigh Ritchie and many more.
Go to kewthemusic.org for full event and ticket information. Tickets - which start at £47.00 - go on sale on December 6 at 10am.
Other artists set to take to the stage as part of Kew the Music 2020 include James Blunt (July 8), Jack Savoretti (July 9), Will Young + James Morrison (July 10) and Gipsy Kings (July 12). The final headliner for July 7 is to be announced soon.
