Dizzee Rascal stands by his decision to make ''happy, positive music'' instead of music ''for the streets''.

The 'Bonkers' hitmaker faced criticism from fans of his edgy grime sound when he released his 2009 record 'Tongue N' Cheek' but he insists working on the album with the likes of Calvin Harris was a lot of fun and a huge achievement.

He said: ''I chose to make happy, positive music and I stand by that. I could make music for the streets.

''I'd done three albums of that. Now I was in people's living rooms with music that was friendly and they could relate to.

'''Dance Wiv Me'. Who doesn't understand that? 'Holiday'. Whjo doesn't want a holiday? 'Bonkers'. Alright, take that how you like but it's still my biggest song to perform.

''Those songs mean as much to me as (2003 debut) 'Boy in da Corner' did.

''If I'm honest, that was a much happier time. I love that people play 'Holiday' at their weddings.

''Why not? That's as big an achievement as anything -to make music that anyone could enjoy.''

And Dizzee is proud to have stood by his musical aspirations when he parted ways with his record label, XL, in 2008 and returned to his own Dirtee Stank label.

He said: ''Basically I bet on myself. When I was fully independent, that's when I won a Brit Award and sold millions of records, so it worked out.''

The 33-year-old musician's latest album, 'Raskit', has a more serious tone, which he felt was appropriate in the current social and political climate.

He said: ''It would have been foolish for me to talk about holidays. 'Come on everybody, we're going on a speedboat.' Nah. But I didn't have to be sitting on a council estate to write it.''