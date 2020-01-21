Disney+ will come to European countries including the UK and Ireland in March.

The new streaming service landed in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Puerto Rico back in November last year, but the Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has now confirmed Disney+ will start expanding to territories across Western Europe by March this year.

The UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland will all receive access to Disney+ on March 24, whilst additional markets including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal will follow later in the Summer.

Disney+ will cost users in the UK £5.99 a month, and those in Europe €6.99, whilst the annual subscription cost is £59.99 or €69.99.

The streaming service offers Disney fans the chance to watch all their favourite shows and movies from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars', and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming made for the service.

Once subscribed, users will have access to shows including the critically acclaimed 'Star Wars' series 'The Mandalorian', 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series', and 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum', as well as many more original productions alongside classic content.

Users will be able to enjoy Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

The subscription will give users access to high-quality and commercial-free viewing on up to four concurrent streams, as well as the ability to download unlimited content on up to 10 devices.

Users can even set up a Kids Profile for their little ones, which features an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

The subscription service will be available from Disneyplus.com