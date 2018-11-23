The first trailer of Disney's live-action 'Lion King' remake has been released.
Disney has released the first trailer for its live-action 'Lion King' remake.
The teaser of the Jon Favreau-directed movie has been posted on Disney's official Twitter page and has already attracted more than 18 million views.
The visually spectacular trailer opens with a rising sun and follows various animals rushing across sun-scorched ground to greet Simba.
The eagerly awaited film - which is a remake of the 1994 hit - boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Donald Glover as a young Simba, as well as Beyonce as Nala and James Earl Jones.
Elsewhere, British comedian John Oliver will provide the voice of Zazu - who serves as Mufasa's loyal chief steward - in the live-action remake.
As well as keeping Sir Elton John and Tim Rice's original songs in the upcoming film - which include 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight', 'Be Prepared' and 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' - the remake will also feature some new tunes.
'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' actually won the Best Original Song accolade at the Academy Awards.
Disney has released a string of remakes as of late, including 'Cinderella' and 'Beauty and the Beast', and the live-action 'The Lion King' is already one of the company's most eagerly anticipated projects in recent years.
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.