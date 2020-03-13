Disney has postponed three of its upcoming film releases, including 'Mulan', as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney has postponed three of its upcoming film releases in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company confirmed that 'Mulan', 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers' have been pushed back out of ''an abundance of caution''.
Disney said in a statement: ''As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and we wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers out of an abundance of caution.
''We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date.''
'Mulan' had been due for release on March 27, while 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers' were scheduled for April 3 and April 17 respectively.
'Mulan' is a live-action remake of the 1998 animated film of the same name and Thursday's (12.03.20) UK premiere of the movie had been scaled back, although a screening went ahead with stars such as Liu Yifei and Jet Li present.
On social media, director Niki Caro said: ''Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by the virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.''
The movies join a growing number of films to be delayed as a result of the virus, which includes the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die', 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'Fast and Furious 9'.
'A Quiet Place Part II' star and director John Krasinski revealed that he was moving the film from its March 20 release.
In a statement posted on Twitter, he wrote: ''One of the things I am most proud of is that people said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to ever-changing conditions of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.
''As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!''
