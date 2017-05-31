Disciples may have a collaboration with Justin Bieber on the horizon.

Nathan Vincent Duvall of the EDM trio - also comprised of Gavin Koolmon and Luke McDermott - has revealed that one of them had been swimming in a pool and literally bumped into the 23-year-old pop megastar and said the conversation they had ''might transpire into something''.

The group are currently riding high on the success of their single 'On My Mind', but Nathan says they never know when they are on to a big hit and that the track has ''surpassed their expectations''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''To be honest, we don't know. We just know that it has to be good for us. You know whether it does well or not, that's just a by-product. We need to be happy with the product. It's just a bonus. Like with 'On My Mind' things surpassed our expectations, we knew it was great, because we loved it.''

He also teased that they are creating ''a lot more music'' and said to ''watch this space''.

Disciples are best known for their chart-topping song 'How Deep Is Your Love?' which featured Scottish superstar DJ Calvin Harris.

Speaking about their bond, Gavin of Disciples previously said: ''He's more a friend. He showed a big interest in our music and careers so he does have that side to him but he's just a great person to have around. We've all been influenced by him in different ways over the years.''

Disciples' latest single 'On My Mind' is out now. Check out their Radio 1 Live Lounge here: http://bit.ly/2rGxKs0