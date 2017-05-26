EDM trio Disciples have teased that they may have a song with Justin Bieber in the works.
Disciples may have a collaboration with Justin Bieber on the horizon.
Nathan Vincent Duvall of the EDM trio - also comprised of Gavin Koolmon and Luke McDermott - has revealed that one of them had been swimming in a pool and literally bumped into the 23-year-old pop megastar and said the conversation they had ''might transpire into something''.
The group are currently riding high on the success of their single 'On My Mind', but Nathan says they never know when they are on to a big hit and that the track has ''surpassed their expectations''.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''To be honest, we don't know. We just know that it has to be good for us. You know whether it does well or not, that's just a by-product. We need to be happy with the product. It's just a bonus. Like with 'On My Mind' things surpassed our expectations, we knew it was great, because we loved it.''
He also teased that they are creating ''a lot more music'' and said to ''watch this space''.
Disciples are best known for their chart-topping song 'How Deep Is Your Love?' which featured Scottish superstar DJ Calvin Harris.
Speaking about their bond, Gary of Disciples previously said: ''He's more a friend. He showed a big interest in our music and careers so he does have that side to him but he's just a great person to have around. We've all been influenced by him in different ways over the years.''
Disciples' latest single 'On My Mind' is out now. Check out their Radio 1 Live Lounge here: http://bit.ly/2rGxKs0
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...