Disciples have teased another track with Calvin Harris is on the cards.

The South London production trio - comprised of Nathan Vincent Duvall, Gavin Koolmon, and Luke McDermott - teamed up with the superstar DJ on 2015's 'How Deep Is Your Love', featuring the vocals of Norwegian star Ina Wroldsen, and they are keen to follow it up with another pop banger.

Nathan told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We are potentially working on something together, I hope so.

''We are playing with him all throughout the summer.

''We have some dates in Ibiza where we will be playing with Calvin, too.''

The 'On My Mind' hitmakers see the 'Promises' hitmaker as their mentor and he's the first to hear their new material and is always keen to offer his advice.

Nathan quipped: ''We are in contact ever week, he is like our unwilling mentor.''

He continued: ''No he is willing to be our mentor, he IS our mentor.

''We send him everything, he's had his ear across all of our music.

''He will tell us what sounds good, and what sounds bad, how to fix this, who we should put on this and that.''

Gavin previously revealed that Disciples are always turning to the BRIT Award-winner in search of new ideas and hinted at another collaboration two years ago.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz in 2017, he said: ''We still work closely with Calvin because two of us are signed to his publishing company, so we continuously talk music and bounce ideas off each other.

''Who knows, in the future we may collaborate again. We've definitely got a great working relationship with him.''

Calvin - who has raked in a whopping £165 million in the past year - is still riding high on the success of his Rag'n'Bone Man hit 'Giant', which spent five consecutive weeks at number two in the Official UK Chart, and was kept off the top spot by Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved'.