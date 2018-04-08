Disciples are always turning to Calvin Harris in search of new ideas.

The English production trio - which is made up of Nathan Vincent Duvall, Gavin Koolmon, and Luke McDermott - have previously collaborated with the chart-topping DJ, and they've subsequently developed a close working relationship.

Gavin explained to BANG Showbiz: ''We still work closely with Calvin because two of us are signed to his publishing company, so we continuously talk music and bounce ideas off each other.

''Who knows, in the future we may collaborate again. We've definitely got a great working relationship with him.''

The trio's work has also been heavily influenced by the likes of Daft Punk and Pharrell.

Asked which electronic pioneers have influenced Disciples, he said: ''Daft Punk are definitely people that we really respect.

''Pharrell, Jamie Jones and Solomun on the house side of things. They definitely influence our sounds.''

In spite of their recent successes, the boys - whose new single, '48HRs', is out now - have remained unaffected by fame.

In fact, Gavin revealed that their tour riders haven't changed at all over the last three years.

Asked whether they have any unusual tour requets, he shared: ''We haven't got too diva-ish with our requests just yet. To be honest I think it might still be the same rider we've had for the last three years.

''We haven't actually changed it too much. We're happy with Coke and a few bottles of alcohol, then we're ready to go.''