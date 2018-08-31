Disciples star Gavin Koolmon has launched a new record label.

The producer and musician - who makes up one third of the 'On My Mind' hitmakers alongside Nathan Vincent Duvall and Luke McDermott - has unveiled his SIKR imprint.

The new label - which has has the backing of Pete Tong and the DJ's own seminal label FFRR - has been devised with the goal of finding and presenting fresh underground electronic sounds without being limited by genres or boundaries.

In a press release, it is said the only rule for the label is: ''The music must ignite a unique emotion, that special feeling you can't describe.''

The first release on SIKR - which stands for Simplicity Is Key Records - has been confirmed as a collaboration between house producers Unorthodox and Blackhill on a re-work f Mory Kante's 'Yeke Yeke'.

The Afro Acid of the track was originally released by FFRR back in 1987, and it became a defining song of the Acid House era.

More than three decades on, the duo are now looking to bring the track to a new generation of fans.

Meanwhile, Gavin has previously revealed that Disciples are always turning to Calvin Harris in search of new ideas.

The trio have previously collaborated with the chart-topping DJ - most famously on 'How Deep Is Your Love' - and they've subsequently developed a close working relationship.

Gavin explained to BANG Showbiz: ''We still work closely with Calvin because two of us are signed to his publishing company, so we continuously talk music and bounce ideas off each other.

''Who knows, in the future we may collaborate again. We've definitely got a great working relationship with him.''