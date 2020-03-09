Maluma will wear Dior on stage during his world tour.

The fashion house's artistic director, Kim Jones, has created a number of looks for the Colombian singer based on pieces from his spring 2020 collection, which he made in collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham, and the 26-year-old star will wear the outfits for the first time in Athens, Greece, on 11 March while performing as part of his '11:11' concert series.

Maluma's stage wardrobe will include suits and sheer jumpsuits featuring Dior's vintage newspaper print, as well as a white organza jacket with saturated blue pleated georgette embroideries by Lesage.

Kim said in a statement to WWD: ''I love Maluma's unique energy, his abundant creativity, his passion for life.

''I'm very happy to accompany him onstage and support his talent for this special event.''

The 'Que Pana' singer - whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias - loves to express himself through fashion and is ''excited'' to have teamed up with Dior, after first meeting the designer in June 2019 during Paris Fashion Week.

He said: ''Fashion, just like my music, has allowed me to express myself creatively and be myself without needing to change to fit in,'' he said.

''When I met Kim and the Dior team during my first Paris Fashion Week, they gave me the same energy. I am excited that they will be part of the 11:11 vision through design and help me offer fans a full experience of music, fashion, energy with no cultural barriers.''

Maluma began his '11:11' tour in May 2019 in Peru and it is scheduled to end next month following a string of European shows.