Dior and Nike have postponed the release of their upcoming collaboration.

The luxury brand and the sportswear label had originally planned to launch their much-anticipated Air Jordan 1 collaboration via an international drawing next week, but they have now decided to shelve those plans due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

In a post on Nike's official news blog, they wrote: ''To ensure the safety of all, in accordance with recommendations by public authorities, and in order to reinforce the coordination of international measures, Dior has decided to postpone its international draw for the launch of the Air Dior capsule collection realised in collaboration with Jordan Brand.''

The sportswear company went on to add that the Air Dior drawing included the chance to gain access to exclusive Dior pop-up and pop-in locations, which have since been postponed to protect both customers and collaborators.

They added: ''This draw includes a chance to win entry to a global network of exclusive Dior pop-up and pop-in locations, whose openings have also been postponed in the context of current guidelines, to protect our customers and collaborators.

''A new date for the Air Dior launch and for the pop-ups dedicated to this unique collaboration will be announced in function of how this situation evolves.''

Dior and Nike announced plans to launch a line of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories themed around the popular Air Jordan range in January.

As well as two pairs of shoes - the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior and the Air Jordan 1 Low Dior - items including a bomber jacket, suede hoodie, sweaters, shirts, and polo shirts were also set to be featured in the range.

Four leather goods pieces - including a pouch and a wallet - as well as bob hats, necklaces, jacquard ties, and silk scarves were also part of the line.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown when the range will launch.