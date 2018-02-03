Dinah Jane used to feel like the most insecure person in the world.

The 20-year-old singer has admitted to suffering from serious self-doubt during her younger years, but Dinah's confidence has increased enormously since she joined Fifth Harmony, which also features Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui.

She explained: ''They girls have definitely motivated me to love myself more.

''I think part of my confidence also comes from the fact that I'm surrounded by different cultured women through this experience. I'm exposed to the African American culture and the Latin culture, and that makes me want to embrace my own individuality, to express it, and to live in it because I realise I'm a representation of someone else out there.''

The group was formed on the US version of 'The X Factor' in 2012.

And Dinah has credited the other girls in the band for helping to make her so fearless.

She told Flaunt magazine: ''I draw my confidence from the other girls in the group.

''We got into this industry when were barely 15-years-old. And with being 15, you kind of come into this business being super insecure only because you're now in the public eye and you're growing up in front of everybody.''

Dinah's ultimate idol is Beyonce, who she has likened to her own mother.

Of the award-winning singer, she said: ''She's sort of like my mom.

''She embodies empowerment. No matter the age, no matter the gender of her fan base, she has the ability to be authentic with her flaws and her journey and is able to touch so many people's hearts.''