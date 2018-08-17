Dinah Jane has signed a solo record deal with L.A. Reid's Hitco label.

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony singer has followed in the footsteps of ex-bandmate Camilla Cabello - who left the 'Work From Home' hitmakers in 2016 to pursue a solo career - and has landed her own record deal with Hitco, the label owned by music executive L.A. Reid.

According to Variety, Dinah will be joining a roster made up of the likes of Outkast's Big Boi and DJ Holiday - whose latest single, '2 Seater,' features Quavo and 21 Savage - and a single from the 'That's My Girl' singer is expected in the coming weeks.

The star has been working with Fifth Harmony's 'Worth It' songwriter Priscilla Renae and Mozella - who wrote Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' - alongside producers Nic Nac, Neff-U and J.R. Rotem on more material.

Dinah's solo signing comes after Fifth Harmony - also comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani, and Lauren Jauregui - announced in March this year that they would be going on indefinite hiatus in order to pursue their own solo careers.

The group - who were put together on the US version of 'The X Factor', where they finished third - said in a statement at the time: ''Reflecting on the past six years since we started on 'X Factor', we've realised just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever.

''We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!''

''After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realised that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.''

Dinah has already stepped into her very own spotlight, and in October 2017, she featured on RedOne's song ''Boom Boom'' along with Daddy Yankee and French Montana.