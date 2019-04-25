Dilone is ''glad'' that unisex fashion is ''finally being taken seriously''.

The 24-year-old model - who's full name is Janiece Dilone - has opened up about her successful modelling career, which kicked off when she walked the runway in Marc Jacobs's fall 2016 show, and how ''very fortunate'' she is to be in the fashion industry at such a ''diverse time'' and freely wear ''boys' clothes''.

She told the London Evening Standard's ES Magazine: ''I grew up on Long Island and wore a lot of Abercrombie.

''When I moved to New York City, that was the first time I really felt comfortable wearing the clothes that I wanted to wear, which were boys' clothes.

''I'm so glad that unisex fashion is finally being taken seriously.

''I came in at a great time - I feel very fortunate.''

Dilone also admitted that she is bored of talking about diversity and thinks having a women of colour on the cover of magazines shouldn't even be a talking point anymore.

She continued: ''But at the same time, I am tired of talking about diversity. Let's stop talking about how great it is that you have put a black girl on the cover.

''It is great, but everyone has read it a hundred times now and I think they get numb to it.''

Dilone also shared how being a model has allowed her to ''pursue interests'' that her parents' ''couldn't afford'' when she was growing up.

She explained: ''I am so grateful to be modelling because it has allowed me to pursue interests that my parents couldn't afford.'

The American beauty is also ''shooting for the top'' and is working with an acting coach to go for ''big'' onscreen roles in the future.

She continued: ''It's a great way of getting out all the things I want to express -- like my righteous anger. I've been going on auditions and I am working closely with my acting coach, but I haven't booked anything yet. We're going for big roles -- I'm shooting for the top.''

The full interview appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine, Thursday 25th April 2019.