Diane Warren and Anna Netrebko are the recipients of the 2020 Polar Music Prize.

The Oscar-nominated songwriter - whose has penned hits for the likes of Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Aerosmith and Celine Dion - and the Russian soprano will be honoured with the prestigious accolade, which is often referred to as the 'Nobel Prize of Music'.

Diane admitted that whilst she lacks ''confidence'' in herself, she has an ''unshakeable confidence'' in her music.

The songwriter also reflected on how ''proud'' she was to be a part of the team behind Lady Gaga's 'Till It Happens To You' - which she co-wrote with the pop superstar for her 2015 documentary film 'The Hunting Ground', which deals with campus rape in the US - and said it ''became a real defining moment for the #MeToo movement''.

She said: ''I don't have confidence in myself as a human being, but I have unshakeable confidence in my music.

''When I know something is right, when I know a song is right for somebody ... I believe, and it's unshakeable.

''I remember writing 'Til It Happens To You' that Lady Gaga sang, and that song got a life of its own.

''I'm so proud of that song.

''It had a profound impact on culture and became a real defining moment for the #MeToo movement.

''I just love that this song, or other songs can have the power to move people to action.''

She added of her award: ''Getting the Polar Music Prize is amazing, I'm so honoured. When I looked at the past recipients of it, that I could be in that company is mind-blowing.''

The pair will receive their prizes at a ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 9.

Anna said: ''When I get on stage, something happens and the quality of the performance is 10 times better, like I have a voice telling me what to do.

''It's always been with me.

''You are entering the stage to give everything you have.

''You have to put your soul, your heart and all of your knowledge to reach the souls of the audience.

''Receiving the Polar Music Prize is a big honour. I am very much looking forward to coming to Stockholm in June.''

The Laureates will each receive one million Swedish Kroner (around £80,800).

Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, added: ''I am delighted that the 2020 Polar Music Prize Laureates are Anna Netrebko and Diane Warren, two impressive, supremely talented women, who are both at the top of their respective professions.''