'Ma' star Diana Silvers didn't think she'd landed a role in the film after turning up to her audition without learning all her scenes.
Diana Silvers thought she ''bombed'' her audition for 'Ma'.
The 21-year-old actress feared she'd blown the chance of a role in Tate Taylor's psychological horror when she read for her part without knowing all of her lines, however, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer - who plays the film's titular role - was the person who pushed for her to be cast as Maggie Thompson.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''Truthfully, I didn't think I was going to get the part, there were three scenes I was supposed to prepare. I only thought there were two, so I had to cold read the third scene. I thought I bombed the audition. Octavia was just so encouraging, and she really wanted me to be Maggie.
The 'Booksmart' star's alter ego Maggie is a teenage girl who befriends a lonely middle-aged woman who calls herself Ma and starts partying in her basement with her friends, however, when Ma's hospitality soon starts to curdle into obsession, she begins meddling in the teenagers' lives with murderous consequences.
Diana went on to explain that although she has experience in front of the camera thanks to her modelling career, she was ''nervous'' about exploring the Blumhouse film on an ''intellectual, emotional and physical level''.
She said: Obviously, modelling and acting are very different. With acting, there's just so much more to explore on an intellectual, emotional and physical level, especially with Ma.
''I was nervous, and I was just trying my best to be present and learn as much as I could from Tate, Juliette (Lewis) and Octavia.
''I'm definitely grateful that I've been able to work with a company that has given me a solid start to my career, a company I hope to work with again in the future, maybe even as the director or writer.''
Are you ready for festival season?
Our top albums of the month.
It's Slam Dunk's hometown of Leeds we visited this year, following it to Temple Newsam Park for its biggest year yet!
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Since we last met Willie T. Stokes, his life has had plenty of ups and...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
When a young girl's mother dies in childbirth, she is sent to live with her...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...