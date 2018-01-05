DeWanda Wise is the latest star to join the cast of 'Captain Marvel'.

The 'She's Gotta Have It' actress will co-star opposite Brie Larson in the female-led Marvel superhero movie, according to Deadline.

Wise is known for starring as Nola Darling, a woman juggling multiple relationships in Spike Lee's Netflix TV series, an updating of his 1986 film 'She's Gotta Have It'.

'Captain Marvel' will be her first major motion picture.

'Room' star Larson plays the title character, whose alter-ego is known as Carol Danvers.

The new Marvel movie will also star Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn as the villain and Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.

He played the part in six movies, including 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and the first 'Iron Man' film in 2008.

While it has not been confirmed who Mendelsohn will play, Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently teased that the shape-shifting alien group known as the Skrulls would feature in 'Captain Marvel'.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct the project, scripted by Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce.

The story follows Air Force pilot Carol whose DNA is fused with that of an alien in an accident, giving her super strength, energy projection and flight powers.

While the details of the motion picture are being kept tightly under wraps, Feige announced at the San Diego Comic Con this year that the film will be set in the 90s, meaning this will take place before the events of the 'Avengers' movie.